Baby Stolen from Chicago Hospital in 1964 ID’d as Michigan Man

April 26th, 1964, Dora Fronczak gave birth to a boy at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. One day later, a woman dressed as a nurse walked in to to Fronczak's hospital room, gathered up the baby, and walked out never to return, sparking one of the largest manhunts in Chicago's history. Two years later, the Fronczaks, Dora and her husband Chester, got a tip that an abandoned toddler in New Jersey might be their son. They raised this child as their own, Paul Joseph Fronczak. In 2012 a curious Paul Joseph took a DNA test, only to find out that is in no way related to Dora or Chester. He was Jack Rosenthal, and was actually six months older than anyone originally thought. Rosenthal contacted investigators and reopened the case of this kidnapped baby - the real Paul Joseph who had disappeared all those years ago. They were astonished to discover that the now 55-year-old was living in rural Michigan. He has been notified of his true identity, however, according to a WoodTV article, he is not prepared to go public.

