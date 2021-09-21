Baby Yoda is Michigan’s Favorite Starbucks Secret: What’s in It?

There's more than meets the eye. Morning joe junkies know all about the secret menu at Starbucks. See what's in Michigan's favorite drink, the baby Yoda.

A Pumpkin Spice Latte or Cold Brew from Starbucks is like autumn in a cup. Like a cold beer at a Saturday tailgate, having at least one is mandatory this time of year. There's much more to Starbucks than just pumpkin spice and more than a hot cup of coffee. Cold drinks are the fastest-growing segment of the menu at the coffee chain. A Starbucks barista will also misspell your name on a frappuccino, hot or iced tea, hot drinks, cold drinks, and hot or iced coffee.

The choices are just beginning as from there, we get into options like Americanos, dark roast, blonde roast, hot chocolate, caramel apple spice, cinnamon dolce creme steamers, salted caramel or honey almond milk cold brews thirteen fruity, flavorful Starbucks refreshers, and 23 types of frappuccinos.

And then, there's the secret menu... What? Your barista can create just about anything, and social media is full of ideas of delicious drinks you won't find on the wall in the coffee shop. Some of these drinks, in fact, are so good and have become so popular that they can't be kept secret and earn a spot on the main menu. That's just what happened with Pink Drink. Pink Drink is a strawberry acai beverage with accents of passion fruit, combined with creamy coconut milk. When workshopopedia analyzed Google Trends data, they found Pink Drink was #1 in 20 of the 50 United States. The only thing closer was popular in only 6 states.

Michigan's favorite secret Starbucks drink is the Baby Yoda Frappuccino. To get one, ask for a matcha green tea Frappuccino and add caramel drizzle to the top. Add whipped cream, caramel, and caramel ribbon crunch crunchies. Totally the Bomb.com invented it and you need to try one as soon as possible.

