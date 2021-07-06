Bachman Hebble Funeral Service Owner Fred Bachman Retires

After 112 years in business, Bachman Hebble Funeral Service has reached another milestone, and the torch is being passed once again. Fred Bachman, owner of Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, Inc. announced Monday that he has retired. His long-time employee, Lexie Stygar, has purchased the business and will continue running it.

“I have had the privilege to work with some wonderful employees and funeral directors through the years,” said Bachman. “We earned the highest award possible in funeral service—the trust of the community—and I want to personally thank each family.”

Fred Bachman-Bachman Hebble Photo

Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, Inc. has been family owned for over 112 years. It was founded by Andrew C. Hebble in January of 1909. Fred Bachman’s father, Richard, started working with Hebble in 1939 when he was 17 and later assumed ownership of the funeral service. His son, Fred, joined the business in 1980. He became owner when the elder Bachman died on July 5th 1995. The announcement comes exactly 26 years later.

Lexie Stygar, a licensed funeral director who assumed ownership as of June 30, 2021, has been with Bachman Hebble for 12 years and will retain the name of the business along with all of the current staff. Stygar becomes the fifth owner of the business.

“I’m looking forward to continuing on the tradition of serving families and celebrating life with the highest standards of compassion and care,” said Stygar.

Bachman Hebble is currently located at 223 North Bedford Road in Urbandale. It originally was located in downtown Battle Creek on Michigan Avenue near where the Math-Science Center is today. In 1988, the business moved to Urbandale after building a new 12,000 square foot facility, designed by Fred Bachman. Ironically, the new chapter for the building starts just two weeks after the funeral of Bud Dunn, the contractor who built the new place.

“We have always believed in the idea of serving one family at a time,” said Bachman. “Each and every family who calls us are given tender care, commitment and reverence. A good funeral director who encompasses these qualities is hard to come by, but we believe Lexie and her staff will continue on that tradition and will help hundreds of families through their times of grief for years to come.”

