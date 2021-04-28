Bar In Ohio Ditches NBA Because LeBron James Calls For Harm To Come To A Policeman Who Saved A Black Teenagers Life

Last week a Columbus Ohio police officer was called to a residence because of a person attempting to stab people. Fox News reported a person called 911 and informed them that someone was:

"trying to stab us...[indistinguishable]...trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma. Get here now."

The police arrived and within seconds and saw a female bulldoze one girl to the ground and appeared to attempt to stab her when another girl stopped her from doing so. Then the out-of-control female turned her rage on that girl and attempted to stab her. The female who attempted to stab both girls did so right in front of the police. When the females attempted to stab the second female a police officer saved the other female's life and shot the out-of-control female, unfortunately killing her.

The female attempting to stab the other two girls was 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

Not long after that incident occurred Los Angles Lakers basketball player by the name of Lebron James twitted out the office picture with the caption “You’re Next”

What exactly did he mean by “You’re Next”?

The fact that he tweeted out the police officer's picture with his face not blocked out as seen in the above tweet tells me he was calling for someone to shoot this police officer to death. The above picture had the face blocked off by Mr. Hookstead, I can not give you LeBron's tweet because he deleted it from his hate-filled Twitter page.

Twitter decided that what he tweeted was fine with them and never blocked his account. James ended up taking his tweet down because “creating more hate” over his call for what many consider violence.

Thus far, sponsors and partners including Nike, 2K Sports, AT&T, Beats Electronics, Blake Pizza, Coca-Cola, GMC, KIA Motors, Nike, RIMOWA, Upper Deck, State Farm, and Walmart have remained silent over James’ threatening tweet.

What I thought was great was a bar by the name Linnie’s Pub in the Cincinnati Ohio area decided they have had enough of the NBA and their new hater in chief LeBron James.

According to Outkick, Linnie’s Pub stated that they no longer will play any NBA games on their televisions as long as LeBron James is in the league. In a Facebook post they wrote:

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA”

Bravo to the owner, bravo.

What was the hater in chief’s response to the bar’s position? Well, he got snooty and elitist when he tweeted:

Shows you exactly who he is and how much he cares about the life of people, at least some people he is a big fan of the Chinese Communist Party and their Dictator.

He does not appear to be very fond of white people and black teenage girls.

A police officer from California by the name of Deon Joseph wrote an open letter to LeBron in part writing:

I am not going to come at you from a place of hatred. There will be no name calling. I was raised to see the whole of a human being. Not to hyper focus on their flaws or make said flaws the whole of who they are. I’m an honest man. Your current stance on policing is so off base and extreme. Your tweet that targeted a police officer in Ohio who saved a young woman’s life was irresponsible and disturbing. It showed a complete lack of understanding of the challenge of our job in the heat of a moment. You basically put a target on the back of a human being who had to make a split second decision to save a life from a deadly attack. The offer is on the table Lebron. No cameras. No fanfare. Just two men who care talking. I know it’s a long shot. But this division and hatred must stop. It’s clear based on rising crime in marginalized communities that cops and the community need to build bridges to save lives on all sides. That cannot be done through the demonization of any group of people.

I hate to point this out but when dealing with the world of Democrats, Liberals, Progressives, Socialist and Communists you must always point out the color of someone. Officer Joseph is a black man.

I hope LeBron accepts this man's offer to meet and perhaps he will learn something. I know I am always told you must walk in a man/woman's shoes before you can comment on something they are doing or saying and possibly judge them.

