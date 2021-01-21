Barn Built In 1800s Destroyed In Suspicious Fire In St. Joseph County

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a barn built in the 1800s.

Michigan State Police troopers with the Marshall Post are investigating a barn fire that is believed to have been intentionally set, according to a press release from Michigan State Police.

The fire took happened on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The barn was located in the 11000 block of Mt. Zion Road in Flowerfield Township, near Marcellus and Three Rivers in St. Joseph County.

Google Satellite

Investigators with the Michigan State Police say there may have been suspicious people and vehicles in the area just prior to the fire starting.

The barn which was built in the 1800s was almost a complete loss.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Reference Complaint number 54-349-21 when submitting tips and information.

