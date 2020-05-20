Barn Theatre Cancelling Their 2020 Season Causes Confusion

My introduction to the Barn Theatre in Augusta came last year when I saw Evil Dead The Musical. The setting is unlike anything I had ever experienced. It instantly became one of my favorite places and after attending the show, was looking forward to seeing more performances there. Sadly, Covid-19 has put a halt on all gatherings and this type is no different.

The Barn Theatre in Port Sanilac, MI, who has runs shows consistently for the last 40+ years, has had to make one of the hardest decisions they've ever had to make last week as the season opening was getting closer and closer. This Memorial Day weekend would have been their opening weekend, but sadly, they've had to go forward and cancel their 2020 season. In a statement made last week on their Facebook, they announced:

The board of directors, after considering every option, has, sadly, decided to cancel the 2020 season.

There, really, is no other feasible option. This decision pains us as much, or, possibly even more than you.

For some of us, this is our touchstone. It's what we live for. It has been for 40+ years, and will be for that many more.

For the safety of you, our performers, our staff, what else could happen?

We'll see you next year.

The Barn Theatre in Port Sanilac had to clear up some confusion on their Facebook, as many people thought the post was made by the Barn Theatre in Augusta. The Barn Theatre in Augusta remains hopeful for the 2020 season and has not announced the cancellation of their season. They continue to accept donations however on their website.