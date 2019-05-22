The Michigan One-Room Schoolhouses of Barry County

Have you ever been driving around through the Michigan back roads and come across an old structure that's shaped like an old one-room schoolhouse?

And did you remark to the other person in the car, "That looks like it used to be an old schoolhouse".

Only to have that other person shoot back with "you think EVERYTHING was once an old schoolhouse!"

Well, guess what...more than likely, you would be correct. if it looks like an old schoolhouse, then it probably was at one time.

The seventeen pictures below show you thirteen old one-room schoolhouses that still stand in Barry County - some abandoned, empty, or renovated into someone's home.

Take a look, then take a one-day roadtrip and cruise some Michigan one-room schoolhouses!

