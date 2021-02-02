Bass Pro Shops $1M Tournament Has Qualifying Event in Detroit

Bass Pro Shops has announced a $1 million amateur tournament.

The Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships has been announced with over $4.2 million in cash and prizes. One ultimate national championship team will walk away with $1 million.

This tournament is for amateurs only and an amateur is someone who:

Has not competed as a boater/pro in a MLF Major or BASS Elite Series event in the last two years.

Anglers who have not paid an entry fee greater than $2,500.

Anglers that do not have lifetime earning greater than $100,000.

To participate, amateurs must own their own boat from any of the following brands: Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe, or MAKO. The tournament will include two-person teams and the entry fee is $450 per person or $250 for youth aged 12 to 17. Each team member will receive a US Open gift bag valued at $150.

Eight qualifying events will take place between March 2021 and November 2021 and each event will feature a lottery-style drawing to see which teams will compete. The qualifying events are as follows:

March 13th, 2021 - Lake Okeechobee, Florida

April 17th, 2021 - Lake Ray Roberts in Dallas, Texas

April 24th, 2021 - Lake Mead, Nevada

July 17th, 2021 - Chesapeake Bay, Maryland

August 21st, 2021 - Lake St. Clair in Detroit, Michigan

September 11th, 2021 - Old Hickory Lake in Nashville, Tennessee

October 16th, 2021 - Grand Lake 'O the Cherokees in Tulsa, Oklahoma

November 17th, 2021 - Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas

The grand championship of the tournament will take place at Table Rock Lake in Missouri on November 19th, 2021.

