Bath School Massacre was the Largest Mass Murders in the U.S.

Did you know that Michigan is home to one of the largest mass murders in U.S. history?

The tragic event took place in 1927 in Bath, Michigan. The bombing took the lives of 58 people in and around Bath School. 38 of the people that lost their lives were children. The local school board treasurer executed this senseless and methodical mass killing according to The Crazy Tourist,

Andrew Kehoe, a farmer and the school board treasurer, in a gruesome mental state, decided to undertake a suicidal mission by first murdering his wife, then blowing up his house, and gradually blowing up the school.

The Crazy Tourist also points out that 500 pounds of additional explosives were later found on school grounds that thankfully did not detonate. This tragedy could have been even worse. That's hard to imagine.

This horrific event that took place in 1927 was the largest mass murder in U.S. history up until the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. On that tragic day, 168 people died and 800 people were injured. Many are surprised that the two biggest mass killings in the U.S. are bombings, not mass shootings. The fact is, there are very few bombings in the United States. Mass shootings are now a daily occurrence. The biggest mass shootings are fairly recent with 58 fatalities in the 2017 Vegas shooting and 49 people killed at the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016 according to Business Insider.

The people that lost their lives in the tragic bombing in 1927 are remembered at the Bath School Massacre Memorial in Bath Township, Michigan.

