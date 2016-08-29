Battle Creek 14-Year-Old Hurt After Friday Shooting

Authorities in Battle Creek continue to investigate a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy Friday night.

Investigators say that around 10pm, the teen was standing outside a house in the 200 block of W. Rittenhouse Ave. when multiple gunshots were fired. The teen was hit, and was treated and released from the hospital. Witnesses reported seeing a car leaving the scene, and shortly after officers found the car abandoned on Scenery St. with multiple bullet holes.

After investigation into the car, Battle Creek Police made contact with a 23-year-old man at a home on Green Street. The man was in possession of a rifle, and was arrested on felon in possession of a firearm charges.

The investigation into the shooting continues.