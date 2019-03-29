Battle Creek Finalist For 2019 All-America City Award

Battle Creek is among 20 U.S. cities that are finalists for the All-America City Award for the second year in a row. All finalists were chosen for efforts to create healthy communities through civic engagement.

“This is a recognition of the great work we do here, and is a proud moment for our community.” - Brenda L. Hunt, President and CEO of the Battle Creek Community Foundation

City staff worked with BC Vision compiling an application discussing the good work happening in Battle Creek surrounding three projects; Operation Fit, the Crisis Intervention Team and Recover Center and the School Behavioral Health Collaborative. The 20 finalist communities will compete this June in Denver, Colorado to be recognized as one of 10 All-America Cities for 2019.

Each community will bring a team of neighbors, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials, and young people to participate in presentations and workshops.

The 2019 award spotlight celebrates civic engagement practices that advance health equity in local communities. This includes community projects that demonstrate decision-making that creates healthy communities for all people, and particularly for populations experiencing poorer health outcomes.