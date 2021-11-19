City of Battle Creek Receives $500,000 Grant to Bolster Police Force

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $139 million toward hiring more police including $500,000 for Battle Creek.

Get our free mobile app

The city of Battle Creek is among two cities in West Michigan awarded grant money to bolster its police force and police efforts. Battle Creek was awarded $500,000 from the Department of Justice, according to a release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

The other West Michigan community to receive grant funds is the city of Wyoming in Kent County who received $750,000.

These awards are welcome news for our law enforcement partners in Battle Creek and Wyoming,” said Andrew Birge, United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. “The resources come at an important time. The direct funding will help them secure the safety and well-being of their communities in a way that fosters trust in law enforcement.

The grant will allow Battle Creek and Wyoming police departments to hire additional officers to aid in building community trust, combat violent crime, ability to respond to crises, among other community efforts.

The Cops Hiring Program (CHPS) is an award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community police efforts. CHP provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies so they can hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers, thereby increasing crime prevention efforts.

The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs. said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland

To view a complete list of communities awarded grants click here.

MICHIGAN CRIME SCENE: Look Inside the Abandoned 'Jeepers Creepers' Schoolhouse