Battle Creek Air Show in the Running For Best in the Nation

Did you know that the largest Fourth of July air show in the country is right here in West Michigan? It's Battle Creek's Field of Flight Airshow and it's currently in the running for best airshow in the U.S.

Field of Flight is up against 19 other airshows in USA Today and 10 Best's Readers Choice "Favorite Air Show in North America" Poll. A panel of experts chooses the top 20, and now it's up to a public vote.

Here's USA Today's praise for Battle Creek Field of Flight:

This mid-summer event in Michigan is an air show and balloon festival rolled into one – the largest Fourth of July air show in the country. For five days, spectators enjoy air shows of military and civilian aircraft, a twilight and night air show (among the largest in the world), fireworks, concerts, and hot air balloon launches.

One other Michigan airshow is in the running: Ypsilanti's Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.

You can vote for your favorite once per day until voting ends on Monday, July 5 at noon ET.

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival is June 30-July 4, 2021 at the Battle Creek Executive Airport.

The air show portion kicks off Thursday with a "Teaser Air Show" which features skywriting, jumpers, and more. July 2-4 will provide 5 hours each day of "some of the most thrilling and fun acts on the air show circuit today" including the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team,World Champion Rob Holland in the MXS-RH, Bob Carlton of Vertigo Airshows in the SubSonex Microjet and the Jet-Powered Super Salto Sailplane, the Kyle Franklin Flying Circus Comedy Act, and more.

There's also food, two fireworks shows, and beer tents, not to mention the hot air balloons!

You can check out the full schedule of the festival here.