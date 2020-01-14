Battle Creek Allows The Start Of Legal Recreational Pot Sales

It is underway. Legal recreational marijuana sales have begun in Battle Creek. Following a long drawn out process, city regulators are approving the Battle Creek Provisioning Center on Columbia Avenue to be the first recreational marijuana sales outlet in the city to open.

The company operates as part of Green Skies which has several marijuana outlets around the state. BC Provisioning has already been open, but previously for medical marijuana only. The company’s second location in Battle Creek may also soon be open for recreational sales. The Columbia Avenue store is set up, so customers wait in a lobby area for a sales person to greet them, and then take them to either the medical or recreational section, depending on their needs.

The store is located in the plaza on the Southwest corner of the intersection of Helmer Road and Columbia Avenue. Even at 7pm on Monday night, the parking lot was very full, and several people were waiting inside. At 1pm on Tuesday, it was about the same.

The company expects solid business to develop. Earlier when the first sales outlets in Michigan opened, gross sales for the first day of operations came in at $1.6 million dollars.