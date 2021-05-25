Battle Creek And Kalamazoo Schools Remain Under Virus Microscope

While state, regional, and local health administrators are easing up on general COVID-19 virus controls. They’re sure keeping a close eye on schools. The state continues to publish a spreadsheet detailing the status of virus outbreaks at schools. Keep in mind, the ongoing school reports are based on an outbreak consisting of two or more cases in close proximity at a school setting. That can include students, instructors, support staff, and even bus drivers.

The state’s latest report shows only one Calhoun County School being added to the list. That’s Marshall High School, with an outbreak consisting of four students. The district recently went back to a hybrid schedule for classes after reverting to all virtual for a short period when a number of district bus drivers got caught up in contact tracing and resulting quarantine orders. Portland High School in Ionia County is another school added to the state’s report in this general area of the state. 7 schools in Bay County, up near the Thumb region of Michigan are new to the list this week.

The state’s reporting of ongoing or lingering outbreaks at schools shows Harrington Elementary in Albion with an ongoing outbreak involving 15 students and staff. Lakeview High School in Battle Creek is in its second week on the outbreak list with just a handful of students involved there.

18 schools in Jackson county remain on the state's ongoing virus outbreak list. Napolean High School has been lingering on the list with more than a dozen students and staff involved, going back to early February.

Six Schools in Kalamazoo county are still on the list as well, ranging from Little Tykes Daycare in Portage to Kalamazoo’s Western Michigan University where the state reports 927 students and faculty are still involved in an outbreak with no start date reported for that outbreak.