Battle Creek Apartment Sustained Heavy Damage in Weekend Fire

A kitchen fire left a kitchen with heavy damage at Arbor Pointe Townhomes.

Get our free mobile app

A cooking fire left a Battle Creek apartment with heavy damage in the kitchen Saturday night. The fire appeared to be accidental, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Around 11:20 p.m., Battle Creek firefighters were sent to Arbor Pointe Townhomes on a call about a structure fire.

When first fire crews arrived, they found heavy, dark smoke coming from beneath the door of a first-floor apartment, according to a release from the city. While one crew began extinguishing the flames, others evacuated people from apartments nearby.

The blaze was quickly brought under control. The cause is believed to be accidental and began when an occupant was cooking on a stove top. There were no reported injuries.