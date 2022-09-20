Just in time for the weather to get a little cooler, a Battle Creek area baker is going viral on Tiktok for her scrumptious recipes.

Chelsea (great name), also known as @chelslikescutefood on Tiktok, has gathered more than 57,000 followers thanks to her mouth-watering baking videos. Whether she's making muffins, cheesecakes, or lemon loaves, her videos are enough to make you drool. One of her more popular videos gained over one million views. You can see why:

Speaking with Chelsea, I learned that she originally hails from Dowling and loves to make anything lemon-flavored. Lemon poppyseed rolls are her favorite, though. She became familiar with baking thanks to her Mom and Grandmother. She said she would always be in the kitchen baking with them when she was a kid. Around middle school, she started watching Cupcake Wars which inspired her to make her very own cupcakes.

Clearly, that passion has followed Chelsea into her adult life:

From what I can tell, Chelsea also includes ingredients and baking instructions with her videos so we can all attempt to make our very own baked goods at home.

Does She Have a Bakery?

It was one of the first things I asked (give me those banana, chocolate chip muffins asap!). But, at this moment at least, she does not have a physical bakery. She does hope to open one someday.

What she does have is a love of the spooky season which we are quickly approaching (or are already in depending on who you ask).

In fact, she has her own online shop selling a few spooky season-themed shirts and sweaters. Check it out at chelseascozycafe.com.

If the changing of the seasons awakes your inner baker, then make sure to follow Chelsea on Tiktok for some yummy inspiration!

