Battle Creek Area Gas Station Reopens After Potential COVID-19 Exposure

A Battle Creek area gas station has reopened after closing for a few days to be thoroughly cleaned after an employee reported to them that they had contracted COVID-19.

A representative of C-Stores Capital Avenue location said an employee of the store had recently reported contracting COVID-9. The representative pointed out that the employee has not had a test confirming the diagnosis at this time.

The store stayed closed for two days out of an abundance of caution while it was professionally sanitized. Employees of the store were sent home and the representative said those employees continued to receive hazard pay during the closing.

The store reopened Friday morning and they say they will continue to practice CDC recommended precautionary measures.