Battle Creek Barbeque Establishment Burns in Thursday Fire

A Battle Creek barbeque business sustained severe damage Thursday night from a fire that took place after closing.

Battle Creek Fire crews responded to Hogzilla BBQ on West Columbia Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on January 21st and had to fight the blaze from outside due to heavy fire conditions. Additional crews arrived to put out the flames.

The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was inside. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the business has been doing take-out only since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. The fire department remained at the scene until midnight.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being determined. We have reached out to Battle Creek Fire Marshal Quincy Jones and waiting for more details.