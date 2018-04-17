These are the 32 Bars Battle Creek Wants To See Come Back Desperately

Back in the day, it seems like there were a lot more places to go any day of the week. How many bars have closed over the years? How many have you forgotten until now?

Some were the best around for live music. You may have sung karaoke at others. Favorite bartenders remembered your drink and made it a good one. We asked and you told us the 32 bars Battle Creek misses the most.

The Rafters

The Ball Joint

Pablos (the Jungle)

Gangplank/Neon Moon/Sand Trap

The Attic

Frog Pond

Springbrook

Hunt Club

Gary Fields' Comedy Club (x3)

Someplace Else

Hooligans

Postumville Pub

Snikkers

Grizzly Bar

Sports Page

Porter's Cigar Bar- on top of McCamly Plaza Hotel

Brickyard

The Dog House

Bailey Park Grille

Jack's

1050 West

Magoos

Bedford Steak House/Redneck Willie's

The Place Next Door- Marshall

Copper Bar- Marshall

Wagon- Marshall

Charlie's- Marshall

Bresa del Rio- Otsego

J'D''s Country Connection- Tekonsha

How many do you remember? Did we forget your favorite former hangout? Tell us about it on the comments below or on our Facebook page.

Bonus Video: 360 Look Inside Battle Creek Clock Tower at First United Methodist Church