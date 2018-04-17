These are the 32 Bars Battle Creek Wants To See Come Back Desperately
Back in the day, it seems like there were a lot more places to go any day of the week. How many bars have closed over the years? How many have you forgotten until now?
Some were the best around for live music. You may have sung karaoke at others. Favorite bartenders remembered your drink and made it a good one. We asked and you told us the 32 bars Battle Creek misses the most.
- The Rafters
- The Ball Joint
- Pablos (the Jungle)
- Gangplank/Neon Moon/Sand Trap
- The Attic
- Frog Pond
- Springbrook
- Hunt Club
- Gary Fields' Comedy Club (x3)
- Someplace Else
- Hooligans
- Postumville Pub
- Snikkers
- Grizzly Bar
- Sports Page
- Porter's Cigar Bar- on top of McCamly Plaza Hotel
- Brickyard
- The Dog House
- Bailey Park Grille
- Jack's
- 1050 West
- Magoos
- Bedford Steak House/Redneck Willie's
- The Place Next Door- Marshall
- Copper Bar- Marshall
- Wagon- Marshall
- Charlie's- Marshall
- Bresa del Rio- Otsego
- J'D''s Country Connection- Tekonsha
How many do you remember? Did we forget your favorite former hangout? Tell us about it on the comments below or on our Facebook page.