Battle Creek Bed Bath & Beyond To Close

The days are numbered for Battle Creek's Bed Bath & Beyond.

Employees at the Battle Creek Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 12765 Harper Village Drive, recently learned the store will be closing. The good news is customers have a chance to save 20% on up to 40% on items at the location immediately.

TSM/Lacy James

The manager of this Battle Creek location says that there is no hard date set for when this Bed Bath & Beyond will shutter its doors, but the initial target is by December 31, 2020. The manager went on to say that they could permanently close even sooner. It all depends on how quickly the store shelves are cleared. At this time, the store shelves are all full with everything marked down in order to move the inventory quickly.

Another unknown is the future of current employees. The manager says that he can not comment on the specifics of whether current employees would be offered other positions at Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will remain open, or whether they would be given any sort of severance package.

Battle Creek is not alone. In October of 2019, the company announced it would be closing at least 40 of their locations. In July, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said that the closings would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually after one-time costs. In a news release, Tritton said the COVID-19 pandemic "was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures."