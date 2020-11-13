Battle Creek’s Iconic Binder Building To Be Demolished

One of Battle Creek’s most iconic buildings could be demolished by the end of the month.

A court battle between the City of Battle Creek and the owner of a 75 foot tall triangular stone building that was built in 1900 appears to be nearing an end. A judge has agreed with the city that the crumbling 120-year-old Binder Building is a nuisance and can be demolished, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. The judge went on to say that delaying it would keep the public at risk.

The owner, Bryant DeBolt, and the city have been at odds since the building began showing signs of serious structural issues in September of 2019. DeBolt had hoped to save the building but now he hopes to be able to salvage items within the building, many of which have historical significance to the city.

Here are just a few of the items that are believed to be on the first level of the building:

A safe from the Security National Bank Building

A teller cage from the Security National Bank Building

A key safe from Grand Trunk Railroad

An egg-shaped safe from the Bank of Scotts that was designed to be burglar-proof.

The stone clock that was on one of the banks on Michigan Avenue.

The bar, tables, and light fixtures from the Gaslight Restaurant.

A no entry order has halted any efforts to retrieve the artifacts Debolt estimates are worth over $100,000. Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln is giving DeBolt one more week to come up with a recovery plan to retrieve his personal property from the building located at 34 East Michigan Avenue.

The demolition order is for the tower and not the adjoining sections of the building. Officials with the city say they plan to return to court to pursue further action should the middle section attached to the tower is also found to be unsafe.

Binder Building-TSM Photo

Binder Building-photo by Blair Bates, Building Restoration Inc.jpg

Binder Building-photo by Blair Bates, Building Restoration Inc.

Binder Building Mon 9-9-2019 TSM Photo