Battle Creek’s Binder Building Won’t Be Demolished, Just Yet

The historic Binder Building will remain a part of Battle Creeks skyline, for the time being.

Plans to demolish the deteriorating structure have once again been postponed as Battle Creek's Historic District Commission denied the City of Battle Creek's request to move forward.

The city says the tower section of the Binder Building, 34 E. Michigan Ave., continues to present a public hazard as representatives presented the dangerous building findings which included testimony from a structural engineer as well as from the Battle Creek Fire Department. Firefighters are prohibited from entering the building, except for a rescue mission.

Binder Building-photo by Blair Bates, Building Restoration Inc.

After a lengthy discussion, the HDC once again denied moving forward with demolition, as some members did not believe the conditions needed to proceed were met. The HDC also cited a desire to give the building's owner, Bryant DeBolt, more time to address its deterioration.

City administrators say they will appeal the HDC’s decision to Michigan’s State Historic Preservation Review Board, which next meets on May 29th. In addition, state law allows an adjacent property owner or anyone who lives in the Battle Creek city limits, who disagrees with the HDC decision, to appeal it in Calhoun County circuit court.