Portion Of Battle Creek Under Boil Water Advisory

A portion of Battle Creek is under a boil water advisory following a water system shutdown and repairs.

A portion of the City of Battle Creek water system was been shut down for improvements and repairs Monday morning (November 23, 2020). Whenever there is a loss of pressure to the city's municipal water system, there is potential for bacteria to enter the system and in turn the water supply. Most bacteria are not generally harmful and can be found throughout our environment.

As a precaution, the City of Battle Creek is advising residents in the following areas to boil all water before using for consumption:

On South Washington Avenue between Upton Avenue & West Rittenhouse Avenue

On West Fountain Street between South Washington Avenue & Caroline Street

On West Rittenhouse Avenue between South Washington Avenue & Caroline Street

On Upton Ave between South Washington Avenue & Caroline Street

City crews will be repairing a water main at the intersection of Washington Avenue South and Upton Avenue that requires temporary water shutoffs and a road closure on Monday.

Residents in the areas listed above are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, watering animals or livestock, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The correct way to boil water to make it safe to consume is to bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using. Affected residents can also use bottled water in place of boiled.

The City of Battle Creek will be working to get pressure restored as soon as possible after the work is completed. The water division staff will be taking other actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the affected area. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.

The sampling process required to make this determination takes a minimum of 24 hours but may take longer if needed. This boil water advisory shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

During this work, Washington Avenue South, between Fountain Street West and Upton Street, will be closed. Emergency vehicles will not have access and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and follow all work signs.