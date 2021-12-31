Battle Creek Transit to Cut Some Services Temporarily Due to Driver Shortages

Battle Creek Transit has announced that they will be making some cuts and alterations to some services soon. They say it is due to an ongoing shortage of available drivers to complete the route schedules. This is a problem that has been happening at many transit agencies in cities across the United States.

Beginning Monday, January 10, these changes will be in place until further notice:

Tele-Transit will provide service from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. This temporarily eliminates the service Tele-Transit normally provided until midnight.

We will combine the 3E Main-Post and 4N NE Capital Avenue bus routes. One bus will operate both routes, alternating between them each half-hour.

Main-Post will operate its half-hour route at :15 minutes after each hour.

NE Capital will operate its half-hour route at :45 minutes after each hour.

NE Capital will run an additional route at 6:15 p.m. for passengers transferring from the last hourly buses of the day.

They also say that the Calhoun County-wide BCGo pilot will temporarily stop Saturday service beginning Saturday, January 15. The Transit team says they care about taking neighbors where they need to go. If anyone needs more information or help planning a trip, please call 269-966-3474. Service information is also available online at battlecreekmi.gov/transit.

In addition to the changes, they are hoping to hire enough drivers so that the alterations to these schedules won't have to stay in effect for too long. Positions available to be an operator/driver start at a wage of $19.05 per hour. You do not need to have any experience to fill these positions. Transit will train people interested in becoming drivers so that they can obtain a commercial driver’s license. Those who are interested can get more job details and apply at battlecreekmi.gov/jobs.