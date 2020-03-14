Battle Creek Cancels Water Shutoffs, Provides COVID-19 Update

The City of Battle Creek is taking steps as a governmental body to protect both residents and city staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

The City says on the afternoon of Friday, March 13 that they made a few decisions based on information from the CDC and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as well as their own team discussions:

Battle Creek has suspended water shutoffs and restored water service for homes that were experiencing a shutoff, so people can follow hand washing recommendations.

They say they encourage people to make utility bill and other payments online or using the dropbox in the parking lot of City Hall, as opposed to heading inside to pay.

Starting on Monday, Full Blast facilities will be completely closed through April 3.

On March 17, The Battle Creek City Commission’s workshop and the regular meeting will take place, but other city boards and committees with non-essential agenda items will cancel any meetings remaining in March.

The City of Battle Creek says that because this situation continues to be a challenge and evolve daily, they will be providing updates as time goes on; you can find the latest communications from the city at battlecreekmi.gov/coronavirus.