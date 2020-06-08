Battle Creek Carjacking Leads To Two County High-Speed Chase

A 27-year-old Hasting man is behind bars after stealing a running vehicle and leading law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase through two counties.

Battle Creek Police officers responded to a call for a carjacking in the parking lot of Family Fair, located at 45 East Columbia Avenue, just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday. A 67-year-old man said he was waiting in the parking lot while his wife was shopping when he got out to check on something in the backseat of the car. While the car was running, a younger man ran to the driverside door and got in. The victim tried unsuccessfully to stop the man from leaving. Battle Creek police told the Battle Creek Enquirer, a deputy from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department saw the stolen vehicle, described as a 2012 Kia, on 20th Street and began a pursuit.

The suspect drove the stolen vehicle through Leila Arboretum, then southbound on Limit Street before going westbound on Michigan Avenue. The driver weaving in and out of traffic, nearly striking oncoming traffic as well as at least one patrol vehicle. The driver's side front tire came off the wheel of the stolen Kia near Michigan Avenue and Bedford Road, but the suspect continued fleeing at high rates of speed of nearly 100 miles per hour. The suspect allegedly threw money that was in the stolen vehicle out the window while motioning for law enforcement to continue following him.

The chase continued into Kalamazoo County on M-89 through Richland and then south on 32nd Street when the man lost control of the vehicle near G Avenue, leaving the roadway. After trying to flee the vehicle, law enforcement finally caught the suspect and took him into custody. He was arrested on charges of carjacking, resisting police and fleeing from police. One vehicle from the Calhoun County Sheriff Department was damaged when the suspect attempted to flee after going off the road at G Avenue.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department and the Richland Police Department assisted in the pursuit and apprehension.