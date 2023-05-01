Battle Creek Central Alumnus Signs With NFL Team as an Undrafted Free Agent

The 2023 NFL Draft came and went this weekend with a flash. It was a draft class that saw 17 players from Michigan universities selected among the 259 selections. Even the final selection has Michigan ties.

However, none of them were one of the two players Battle Creek Central supporters were hoping to see across the ticker Saturday. Both Michigan State-turned-Connecticut linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Ferris State defensive back Cyntell Williams were undrafted.

Unfortunately, Williams has yet to be signed as an undrafted free agent, though that doesn't mean his dream is over yet. Williams could still get a camp invite or go the USFL or XFL route should they become available to him.

For Bouyer-Randle, the dream is alive as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him in a class of 19 undrafted free agents along with eight draft selections.

The Buccaneers won't be looking for immediate help from Bouyer-Randle, however, there are two other rookie off-ball linebackers he'll have to battle with for a roster spot: the No. 153 overall pick SirVocea Dennis from Pittsburgh and fellow UDFA Jeremy Banks from Tennessee.

Clearly, the Buccaneers need depth at the position and are keeping its options open as the front office deals with a contractually-disgruntled star linebacker in Devin White.

Once Bouyer-Randle sees the field, he'll be the 5th player from Battle Creek to ever play in the NFL, the fourth from Battle Creek Central High School. Learn about the other players to make it to the NFL from the Cereal City here.

Bouyer-Randle played the first three years of his college football career for Michigan State before transferring to Texas Tech for another two seasons. With a 6th year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19 rules, Bouyer-Randle transferred to Connecticut for his final season, tallying 98 tackles, eight for a loss with a sack and two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

