Battle Creek Charitable Union Accepting Donations Again

Battle Creek’s Charitable Union has been lending a helping hand for 133 years, but the Coronavirus has definitely slowed them down. They haven’t been able to accept donations since late March, but they’re ready to start again with a “Touchless Donation Process.”

Executive Director Theresa Allen says they’ll be taking donated items on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 am to 5 pm in the rear parking lot off Franklin Street.

“We’re only taking them two days a week, because we need to quarantine the items for three full days for the protection of our staff, volunteers and the families we serve,” said Allen. “We expect that we’ll be very busy for a while, as people are using extra time at home to do some cleaning and sorting.” She says they’ve had a lot of calls recently, asking when they’ll be accepting items again.

Allen says things will work differently at their drop-off area behind the building at 85 Calhoun Street. Once you pull your vehicle into their lot, you should wait for a staff member to direct you to the three bins for donations. The goal is to separate hard surface items like glass, metal, wood and ceramics from clothing, bedding and shoes.

Please do not leave donations outside of these hours.

Monday 8am – 5pm

Tuesday CLOSED

Wednesday CLOSED

Thursday 8am – 5pm

Friday CLOSED

Saturday CLOSED

Sunday CLOSED

They’ll have a video posted on their Facebook page to demonstrate how the “Touchless Donation Process” works. Allen says you’ll need to back out of the lot, and staff will be there to assist.

The Charitable Union Free Store is available via “curbside” until the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order expires. Anyone in need can call 269-964-7234. Staff will complete all paperwork over the phone and shop for the items you need. These items can normally be picked-up within 30-minutes of calling.

Hours for curbside service are Monday thru Thursday from 8 am- 5 pm. and Friday from 9am-1pm.

Financial donations are accepted at the Charitable Union Website.

Or donations may be mailed to:

Charitable Union

85 Calhoun St.

Battle Creek, MI 49017