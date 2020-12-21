See Twinkling Christmas Lights in Drone Flight Over Battle Creek

This six-minute drone flyover of the Cereal City's holiday lighting will bring Christmas cheer. You can experience the dazzling displays in a whole new way.

The International Festival of Lights has been a holiday tradition for Battle Creek for decades. Of course, everything looks different in 2020, but you can take a different perspective in this drone flyover of the city's brightest celebration.

The video begins in Friendship Park on the banks of the Battle Creek River, followed by a quick montage of some of the most recognizable city landmarks: Kellogg's World Headquarters and the Kellogg Foundation, Clara's on the River restaurant in the famous train depot, the newly-restored The Milton, Festival Square Park and all of the downtown businesses lit up in glimmering lights for the holidays. Overhead drone footage is interspersed with shots from a hoverboard to bring the city to life.

The wise men followed the star in the sky, now you can look down from overhead and enjoy the 2020 Winter Festival of Lights from your home.

City sidewalks, busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style

In the air there's a feeling of Christmas

Children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile

And on every street corner you'll hear

Silver bells, silver bells

It's Christmas time in the city