Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office Offers Some Election Reminders

As Election Day draws closer, Battle Creek's city clerk offers some recommendations, reminders, and local tips to ensure your experience goes smoothly and your vote is counted.

Battle Creek City Clerk Victoria Houser says if you are voting via absentee ballot, now is the time to submit your ballot or as soon as possible. Other reminders to help the Battle Creek community successfully vote in the November 3rd Election:

The Clerk’s Office is located in Room 111 in City Hall and is open to the general public from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Senior only hours take place from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday for those over 60. City staff will be conducting health screenings for all visitors.

Additional weekend hours have been added to register voters and provide absentee ballots to applicants on Saturday, October 24 and 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be returned anytime through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, though those voting absentee are encouraged to do so sooner. Be sure to sign the outside of the envelope. Battle Creek's designated dropbox (pictured above) is next to the sidewalk just outside the entrance to Battle Creek City Hall.

Michigan is one of few states that allow both straight-ticket voting as well as split-ticket voting. An example of straight-ticket is if you voted for the Ice Cream Party at the top of your ballot, you cast a vote for every Ice Cream Party candidate running on the ballot, up to the maximum allowed in each race. If the Ice Cream Party doesn’t have a candidate in a particular race, you will not have a vote in that race. You must vote separately in non-partisan races, and proposals (yes/no questions).

Voting split-ticket means you can vote for a straight party, then also vote directly in as many individual races as you wish for a different party’s candidate. For example, you can choose the Ice Cream Party at the top of your ballot, and cast that indirect vote for every candidate of that party. Then you can choose to vote for the Cake Party candidate in a particular race. Again, you must vote separately in non-partisan races and proposals.

Mixed-ticket voting means you can choose to leave blank the straight party race, and directly select candidates of your choice in each race.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when voting in person but no one will be turned away for not wearing a mask. Everyone is asked to observe social distancing at the polling place and follow the poll workers’ instructions for the smoothest possible process.

There was some confusion for voters in precincts 15 and 17 who plan to vote in person. Those voters will be voting in person at their usual location, Battle Creek Community Church, 552 E. Emmett St. A needed repair was made allowing for normal use.

The city clerk's office will be in contact with Battle Creek Police throughout Election Day to ensure everyone's safety.

Find additional resources from the City of Battle Creek by clicking here, and from the State of Michigan by clicking here.