Battle Creek City Commission to Discuss Plan for Rock Climbing Funding

The first Battle Creek City Commission meeting of the new decade is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7th.

Among the items of discussion on the agenda includes the possible approval of the Brownfield Plan for the future Battle Rock rock climbing facility at 50 West Michigan. The public hearing for the plan took place in December.

There will also be a discussion of bringing back a retiree from the Battle Creek Police to their previous role as a quartermaster, but as an independent contract. The commission must approve the rehiring as an independent contract, compared to a direct rehire that would violate the Fire and Police Pension Administrative Code in Battle Creek.

These discussion will take place following the appointment and reappointment of citizens to several committees.

The meeting is set for 7pm at City Hall.