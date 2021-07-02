Battle Creek City Services Limited For Holiday Weekend

Whether it's riding the bus, going to the water park, or getting your dumpster dumped, the holiday weekend has caused a few changes in regular city services.

Battle Creek Transit services will not run from Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5. Regular schedules resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Full Blast Recreation Center is closed on Sunday, July 4. Flash Flood Water Park will be open 12-4 p.m. that day. Recreation facilities are open during regular hours on Monday, July 5.

And Republic waste pick-up will be delayed by one day, beginning Tuesday.

This weekend is also the last opportunity to set off those hoarded fireworks. As a reminder, if lighting fireworks is in your game plan, Michigan law allows fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from now through July 4. Fireworks cannot be used on public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property. It is also illegal to light off fireworks on someone else's property without permission. It is also illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

All in all, the weather forecast looks great and folks are once again free to roam the Homeland, without restrictions.