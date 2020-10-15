Battle Creek Company Now Supplying Affordable Personal Protection Equipment

A Battle Creek minority-owned company is now offering affordable personal protection equipment after seeing an overwhelming need.

The newly established medical division of a Battle Creek manufacturing company is introducing a series of customizable back-to-work-and-school kits containing personal protective equipment and supplies. Battle Creek based Stewart Industries said its division Stewart Medical Supply is up and running and now taking orders for Back-2-It Kits, which will provide businesses, organizations, schools, universities, and students with much-needed protection supplies at a fair price as they return to work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late August, Erick Stewart, President, and Co-Owner of Stewart Industries announced the new venture and new division of the company. Stewart said not only are they certified to get a quality product out to their clients, but are also able to combat PPE price gouging. Using their very own Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), they can reduce prices, save customers from import taxes, and control the quality of goods. “When we brought in the Foreign Trade aspect of it in 2020, that’s when we started getting different looks, and then of course COVID happened.” He said Stewart Medical can find any product and get it delivered to its desired location. “Utilizing what we already knew, we were able to help hospital systems, now schools and other related parties get qualified products from a variety of qualified sources.”

To request a kit go to stewartindustriesusa.com/b2s