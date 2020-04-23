Battle Creek Curbside Bulk Waste Collection Re-starts Monday

Curbside bulk waste collection inside City of Battle Creek limits re-starts on Monday, April 27, after temporary suspension due to COVID-19.

Waste Management suspended bulk waste pickup – and postponed the typical start of yard waste pickup – due to the emergency declarations in Michigan and across the country, reducing their number of on-the-road staff, and focusing on trash and recycling pickup.

Neighbors inside the city limits may place these items at the curb on their regular trash pickup day each week. Bulk waste includes furniture, mattresses, appliances, rolled carpet (in four-foot lengths), and similar items.

Yard waste pickup typically continues through the end of November. At this time, Waste Management is running about one day behind in picking up yard waste, due to extra accumulations until the delayed start. Please leave your items at the curb this week, and trucks will get there. WM staff anticipate this will take less time starting next week.

Leaves, downed branches and other yard waste should be placed in specially marked containers and/or paper yard waste bags, or tied into four-foot bundles. The bags are available at most area grocery and hardware stores. Approved containers may be up to 32 gallons in size and should be clearly marked “yard waste only.” Each bag, container, or bundle must weigh 50 pounds or less.

Other options for addressing yard waste are:

Mow your lawn and leave the grass to create natural mulch.

Haul yard waste to Brice Pit, the city’s compost site, at 715 W. River Road. Brice Pit is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Please use the social distancing guidance of keeping six feet of space between yourself and other visitors.