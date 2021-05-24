Battle Creek Delivery Vehicle Is Blocked – Driver Robbed

A Battle Creek pizza delivery driver was targeted by thieves overnight along Tecumseh Road in the Springfield area. Sheriff’s Department Deputies report the armed robbery happened a little after ten o’clock last night as the delivery driver was moving along the 800 block of Tecumseh, about two blocks off Dickman.

A young black male jumped out in front of the delivery driver’s car forcing him to make a full stop. A second black male then ran up and opened the passenger side door. He pointed a handgun at the driver and demanded cash. He got some and also took the driver's keys. The gunman then dropped the keys as the two men took off running.

The driver reported another two or three men appeared to join them as they ran off as a group. Responding deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspects. Deputies are asking anyone who has information to help them with the case to contact the sheriff’s department at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.