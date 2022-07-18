Battle Creek Family’s Home Destroyed By Raging Fire

It was at 3:45 a.m, early Sunday morning when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted that a family's home was on fire. Firefighters broke into action and were dispatched to the 100-block of Central Street, arriving within 5 minutes.

When crews approached the scene, they observed the home fully engulfed in flames. Rescue 3 sprang into action, establishing a water supply and assisting with fire-ground operations. The crew on Engine 2 entered the blazing structure, dragging a hose line, battling the flames and intense smoke through the first floor and into the basement. Meanwhile, fellow firefighters, from Truck 1, searched the home for any possible occupants. Engine 5 and Rescue 6 fought the blaze above and extinguished the fire on the second floor.

Get our free mobile app

It took crews around 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The home was destroyed, but fortunately, no one was at the home during the time of the fire. There were no injuries, and investigators believe the fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshall.