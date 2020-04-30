Battle Creek Farmers Market To Open With Changes

The Battle Creek Farmers Market will open for the 2020 season with some changes to ensure safety.

The 2020 season for Battle Creek's Farmers Market will kick off Wednesday, May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are some changes to how they will operate due to the current pandemic. Organizers of the fresh air market are asking that one family member be designated to go pick up farm-fresh goods for each household until Executive Orders have been lifted. They ask that children and pets be left at home whenever possible. Another change to market practices is all money will be handled at the Market Master table to allow for disinfecting and to preserve a safe environment. Patrons will bring their paper and coin monies to the table to be exchanged for "BCFMA scrip" or "Double Up Food Bucks tokens". Venders will not be excepting cash or card payment. Like with box grocery stores, reusable bags will not be permitted. Those who receive EBT benefits can stretch their dollar with Double Up Food Bucks, where each dollar becomes two, allowing for twice the amount of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other goods. And last but not least, due to construction near Festival Market Square, parking in the Hamblin Avenue Ramp is recommended.

While these rules can be somewhat of an inconvenience, they are practices that are recommended by CDC and are already being utilized at box grocers. The open-air environment may be a safer option and with concerns over the supply chain for some foods, connecting local consumers to local farms and food producers is a win for everyone.

You can reach out to organizers of the Battle Creek Farmers Market with questions through the website by clicking here.