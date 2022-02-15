11 of the Best Cardboard Sleds from Battle Creek’s Festivus 2022

When it comes to sledding, people tend to get creative if they find themselves without a sled. And, in Battle Creek, there's an entire event dedicated to seeing just how creative people can be with cardboard sleds, specifically.

The Festivus 2022 Cardboard Sled Competition took place this past Saturday (2/12) at the Leila Arboretum in Battle Creek. There was only one rule for the competition: all sleds must be made of cardboard, adhesive, and paint ONLY. No other kind of structural support could be used.

If you missed out on the day's events, not to worry. A Youtuber by the name of Michael Delaware put together a video featuring the different sleds, races, and more. See his full channel here.

Let's take a look at some of the best cardboard sleds from Festivus 2022:

Check Out Some of The Best Sleds from Battle Creek's Festivus 2022

You can see Delaware's full video, including the actual sledding below:

The people of Battle Creek certainly brought their best when competing for this year's Festivus. To all that made a cardboard sled, even if your picture isn't included above, you deserve a high five and all of the congratulations. That, indeed, takes some skill and a lot of hard work.

