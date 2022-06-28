Battle Creek Field of Flight & Balloon Festival On The Horizon

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is quickly approaching, and what better way to have some family fun than by grabbing the kids and heading out to the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival to watch the breathtaking air maneuvers performed by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds!

In 2019 the festival was chosen as the best air show by USA Today and 10Best.com. Battle Creek was selected from an initial pool of 20 air shows from around the country. The 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival will officially kick off Thursday at 4 PM., with an impressive schedule of events. A balloon launch will take place Thursday evening at 7 PM, with a balloon illumination at 9 PM. The Great Lakes Timber Show will take place Friday evening, featuring axe throwing, chainsaw carving, and a log rolling competition. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will blaze through the skies, Saturday afternoon, during the air show which takes place beginning at 12 Noon. Fireworks begin at 10:30 PM Saturday evening.

There will be plenty of vendors at the airfield and a carnival, which offers over 20 rides, including the gut-wrenching Supernova 360. Balloon launches will take place daily, at 7 PM., during the five-day event which ends on the Fourth of July with fireworks at 10:30 PM.