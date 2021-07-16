Battle Creek Firefighter Injured in One of Two Suspicious Fires

A firefighter was injured fighting a suspicious blaze at a building slated for demolition.

Battle Creek fire crews had a busy day responding to two different suspicious fires in less than 12 hours. The first fire was reported on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. Firefighters were called to New Level Sports Ministry at 430 West Van Buren Street.

First crews arrived on the scene in less than 4 minutes and found flames throughout the first floor, as well as smoke filling the three units in the building. Crews immediately began searching for occupants and attacking the blaze with water lines.

Google Satellite ~ 430 W. Van Buren St.

Even as crews worked to dose the flames, the fire continued growing, extending into the second floor and attic areas of the building. One firefighter suffered a hand injury while during the incident. The fire was extinguished in an hour.

The building was vacant and later found to be slated for demolition. No cause has been determined. Damage to the building is estimated to be around $200,000. The fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

A little over 8 hours later, Battle Creek firefighters were called to yet another blaze at around 1:20 a.m. Friday. First crews arrived at 118 Nelson Street within two minutes to find the rear of the first floor on fire with heavy smoke filling the entire two-story single-family home.

Google Satellite ~ 118 Nelson St.

Crews immediately began attacking the flames with water while simultaneously searching for any occupants. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes and no occupants were home at the time.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said it appears that the fire started on the rear porch then extended into the structure. No cause has been determined. Damage to the home is estimated to be around $85,000. Luckily there were no injuries. The fire is believed to be suspicious and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.