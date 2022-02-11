Battle Creek Firefighter Injured While Fighting Blaze

A Battle Creek firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at an apartment complex on Greentree Boulevard, Friday morning.

Rescue 6 was first to arrive on the scene, around 9:45 am., where they observed smoke coming from the eaves of the attic of the wood-frame structure. They pulled an attack hose line into the structure and began an interior attack and quickly gained fire control on the third floor. They then began pulling the ceiling to control the blaze in the attic space.

As firefighters were busy on the third floor of the structure, the Truck 1 crew simultaneously performed vertical ventilation to vent superheated gases and clear smoke, so fellow firefighters could survey the interior apartment units, checking for any spot fires and possible spread of the fire.

As crews battled the blaze, one firefighter sustained a back injury and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The following investigation determined that the cause of the blaze was by a contractor using a salamander heater that caught some plastic on fire, which spread rapidly up the wall and into the attic space, resulting in property damage estimated at $51,705, with content damage estimated at $2,895.