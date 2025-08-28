Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Lakeview @ Harper Creek Preview

High school football is back, and the Battle Creek Game of The Week will be back on WBK! For the last 2 years, WBCK has jumped back into the broadcasting scene for high school football in Battle Creek like they were for years before taking a brief hiatus. WBCK has been a part of the high school sports community in Battle Creek for well over 60 years with shows like Coaches Corner.

This year, a new season is kicking off with two city teams battling against each other on Thursday August 28th. The Harper Creek Beavers will be hosting the Lakeview Spartans for the first time in 4 years after undergoing some stadium renovations the last time they were supposed to host. They will be looking for their 3rd win in a row against the Spartans, while Lakeview will look to end the Beavers' recent series dominance.

What Time Does Battle Creek Game Of The Week Start?

This week's game will be the only Thursday game of the season as the MHSAA has elected to have opening day on Thursday and Friday to help with referee numbers. Jacob Harrison and I (Da'Jzon Hughes) will be on the call tonight, pregame starts at 6:45 and kickoff is at 7pm at Beaver Stadium.

Which speaking of, Beaver Stadium and the rest of the outdoor athletic complex will be named after Ed Greenman, a long-time contributor to Harper Creek Community Schools and athletics. They will be making this acknowledgment before kickoff during tonight's game. Both the Beavers and the Spartans have lost significant talent on both sides of the ball, the question is, who's underclassmen will embrace the next man up mentality.