Battle Creek Game Of The Week: BC Central @ Harper Creek

High school football is finally back and we got our first taste of action last week as the season opened up at the end of August. You could smell the excitement in the air from students, parents, alumni, players, and coaches all the teams padded up and stepped onto the field for the first official game of the year. As always, someone has to win and someone has to lose.

Our two teams this week were both involved in blowouts last week but on opposite sides of those blowouts. The Harper Creek Beavers handled their crosstown rivals, the Lakeview Spartans with ease 44-0 while the Battle Creek Central Bearcats lost 42-6 to Byron Center. Today, they will face off against each other on the turf at Beaver Stadium with kickoff slated for 7 pm as BCC has their first road test and the Beavers get to enjoy their home opener.

Battle Creek Central is led by Senior Kalifornia Bey(Kali) who has been scouted as one of the best linebackers in Southwest Michigan but his counterparts on the offensive end bring concern. After losing 4-year starter QB De'voine Newton, Coach Granger has to pivot to a new freshman to take over the reins of the program. So far, the youth and inexperience of the offense have caused some early-season woes.

On the other sideline, Harper Creek is dealing with their own loss on offense, their star running back Bronson Carpenter. Although Carpenter left large shoes to fill, the offensive and defensive line is extremely talented and experienced along with 3-year starting QB Jesus Macedo. The Beavers have turned to former QB Chase Nichols to replace Carpenter and so far it has worked.

The question of the week is: Will Harper Creek continue dominating the city of Battle Creek in hopes of reaching Ford Field or will Battle Creek Central find their groove and play early-season spoilers? Catch the game on WBCK with pregame starting at 6:30 pm with Mike Miller and then Jacob Harrison and DaJzon Hughes with the call of the game at 7 pm.