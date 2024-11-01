Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Edwardsburg Vs Harper Creek

It's PLAYOFF TIME! This is what every team looks forward to when they start off season workouts in the spring. This is what they spend their summer practices thinking about and is what the last 9 Friday nights have been preparing them for.

This is win or go home football and only one team gets to keep going while the other sends their seniors packing.

Harper Creek who comes into the playoffs as the number 1 seed in the region with an 8-1 record has been on a tear all year after losing in the first round of the playoffs last year by the hands of the Parma Western Panthers. Meanwhile on the other side, the Eddies from Edwardsburg have come in at 6-3 with losses to 3 playoffs teams.

This should be an interesting game as both teams run the Power T offense but both have some wrinkles up their sleeves as well. The Eddies seem to either win big or lose close, while Harper Creek has been involved in a number of situations.

This may come down to a situation of which team has the ball last or which defense makes a stop. The Eddies will travel to Beaver Stadium Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7 pm at Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek.

Mike Miller will be live with the pregame show to open up the postseason at 6:30. Jacob Harrison and Da'Jzon Hughes will be bringing you play-by-play and color commentary of the game respectively.

The winner of this game keeps their hopes of making it to Ford Field and hoisting the state championship trophy alive, while the other begins to mourn their high school season/career.