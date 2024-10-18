Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Harper Creek @ Marshall

Here we are in Week 8 and the High School Football season is starting to come to a climax, these are some of the most important weeks of the season as the playoff picture begins to solidify. For these two teams, that scenario looks very different as they are both returning to the Battle Creek Game of The Week. Marshall needs a win to help their chances at making the playoffs while Harper is looking to bolster their resume to host their first-round game.

The last time we saw Marshall on the Battle Creek Game of The Week they were hosting Jackson Northwest and was able to come out with a one-point victory in a very thrilling game. Meanwhile, the last time we saw the Beavers from Harper Creek, they were celebrating an I-8 conference title on their home field. Today, those two teams will meet in Marshall for what should be another exciting game in their rivalry.

Harper creek will travel Southeast to Marshall High school as they look to come out with another victory in this storied matchup that they have dominated recently. Jesus Macedo, Chase Nichols, and that experienced offensive line have led the Beavers to an impressive season so far. On the other side Senior QB Austin Miller and running back Akin Olapade have been carrying the Redhawks.

This game should be one that you won't want to miss as these two Interstate Eight conference opponents go to battle on the Gridiron. The pregame show will start with Mike Miller at 6:30 and at Kickoff Jacob Harrison and Da'Jzon Hughes will take over play-by-play and color commentary duties respectively.