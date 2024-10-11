Battle Creek Game of the Week: Hastings @ Harper Creek

The Interstate 8 Conference title is up for grabs at Harper Creek High School tonight as the Beavers host the undefeated Hastings Saxons on the Battle Creek Game of the Week.

In what is sure to be the most monumental game of WBCK's short history of calling games, both teams match up well and have what it takes to represent the conference as its 2024 champion.

While Harper Creek is looking to shake the stink of losing four straight outings to the Saxons, this year's squad is familiar with the task. Last week, Harper Creek beat Parma Western after suffering four straight losses to the Panthers, including last year's unceremonious exit from the MHSAA playoffs.

Still, Hastings is a different beast. They hold a 23-2 record in league play since the 2020 season.

Harper Creek Confident in Mindset Against Hastings

We stopped at the Beavers' practice on Wednesday and met with star running back Chase Nichols and defensive back Teegan Turnbull, each of whom has won Lakeview Ford Player of the Week Awards this season.

Both players didn't shy away from the challenge ahead. Hastings runs the same offensive scheme as Harper Creek, the only difference is, "They run it perfectly," Nichols said.

Turnbull and his stalwart defense, which has only allowed more than 14 points in one contest so far, know the name of the game is disciplined football and minding run fits.

The game is a battle of Unstobbale Force vs. Immovable Object, but the Saxons have shown chinks in the armor just as much as Harper Creek. Hastings has scored at least 30 points in every contest except Week 2 against Williamston, who has slipped to a 1-5 record. Last week, Marshall battled with Hastings for one-half of football, trailing just 14-6. The Saxons did eventually blow the game open and win 42-6.

Nichols reinforced that the same case remains for the Beavers as most games - they are bigger, stronger and more experienced than most of their competition. On top of that, the goal for this team has been unwavering: win the I-8, march through the playoffs and get to Detroit.

This is a monster game before them, but conquering this challenge tonight will go a long way in achieving the rest of their goals.

How to Listen

Tune into 95.3 WBCK at 6:30 p.m. for the Battle Creek Game of the Week. The pre-game hosted by Mike Miller will air for 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 7 p.m. Myself (Jacob Harrison) and Da'Jzon Hughes will be on the call providing play-by-play and color commentary respectively. Mike Miller will follow the game with a postgame show recapping the game and the action from around the area.

The broadcast can be heard on the radio dial at 95.3 or streaming on the 95.3 WBCK App or at wbckfm.com.