Battle Creek Game of the Week: Jackson Northwest @ Marshall

For the Week 5 broadcast of the Battle Creek Game of the Week, we get our first look at the 2024 Marshall Redhawks as they host I-8 Conference foe, the Jackson Northwest Mounties.

Both teams come into the contest with a 1-3 record. Jackson Northwest is coming off of its first win of the season, toppling Coldwater 24-20 after failing to score more than 7 points in each of the first three games. The Redhawks won their first game of the season with a dominant performance against Gull Lake but have since dropped three straight, including a 32-30 heartbreaker to Dowagiac last week.

Marshall Looking For the Spark

Everything for Marshall goes through the offense. Senior quarterback Austin Miller has put together a strong season statistically and he told us Wednesday at practice a lot that success comes from an improved confidence from his teammates.

This season, the Redhawks are led by Hall of Fame head coach Scott Farley. Farley preserved the spread offense Marshall has employed, allowing Miller to get the ball out to his many weapons on the outside including fellow seniors Landon Lewis and Matthew Hackworth.

Junior running back Akin Olapade keeps things balanced on the ground.

Friday night could be an opportunity for the Redhawks to light up the scoreboard. Jackson Northwest has surrendered 137 points through the first four weeks. The Mounties only scored 169 points last year, with just 43 to this point in the season.

The Redhawks, comparatively, have scored 90 points and allowed just 113.

Marshall really needs the win here. Hastings and Harper Creek are still on the schedule, as are Pennfield and Coldwater. The I-8 Conference is anything but easy, but the toughest tests are ahead and a momentum-building win would go a long way.

How to Listen

Tune into WBCK at 6:30 p.m. for the Battle Creek Game of the Week. The pre-game hosted by Mike Miller will air for 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 7 p.m. Myself (Jacob Harrison) and Da'Jzon Hughes will be on the call providing play-by-play and color commentary respectively. Mike Miller will follow the game with a postgame show recapping the game and the action from around the area.

The broadcast can be heard on the radio dial at 95.3 or streaming on the 95.3 WBCK App or at wbckfm.com.