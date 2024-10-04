Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Lakeview @ Loy Norrix

Once again, the Lakeview Spartans will be looking to get into the win column during the Battle Creek Game of the Week. This is the 3rd time this season that we will be in attendance for their game, and they are 1-1 in Battle Creek Games of the Week so far this season. They are 1-4 on the year with a win over Battle Creek Central and losses to Harper Creek, Grand Ledge, Portage Northern, and Kalamazoo Central. They are playing an uphill battle this week with both starting and backup quarterbacks Darnold and McCune out for the week.

Their opponent this week with be the Knights from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo. Loy Norrix is returning to the SMAC conference and have started the year off in great fashion. They are currently 3-2 on the year with wins over Quincy, Ottawa Hills, and Battle Creek Central with losses to St Joseph and Mattawan. The Knights are coming off a 6-0 victory over the Bearcats where the only points were a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. They will be looking to go 2-0 against the city of Battle Creek and the Spartans on the only thing standing in the way.

This week Battle Creek Game of The Week will be in Kalamazoo at Loy Norrix High School as the Spartans will take the trip down I-94 West for Friday Night action in Griffith Stadium. The game will kick off at 7pm, Mike Miller will be on the pre-game show at 6:30 and will join us for the halftime and postgame shows as well.

There's bad blood between the two programs and always has been. This should be another classic between the two schools and the winning team should have a boost in morale, motivation, and momentum moving into the latter half of the season. This game could be the reason the Loy Norrix Knights make the playoffs or could be the day the Spartans ruin their hopes and get their season back on track.