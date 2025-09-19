Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Pennfield @ Harper Creek Preview

It's already another Friday and we are gearing up for another high school football matchup on the Gridiron. So far, this season has been an exciting one for the Battle Creek teams as Battle Creek Central already has two wins on the year, Pennfield found the win column twice early this year, Harper Creek is looking to get back to the playoffs after losing talent, and Lakeview is still working for their first W this season.

Get our free mobile app

We have seen all 4 Battle Creek teams for Battle Creek games of the week already this season, unfortunately Lakeview has been on the losing side of 2 of those games in which Central and Harper Creek grabbed wins. In our other game, we traveled down to Sturgis in week 2 to watch Pennfield get their first win of the season. This week, we're going to watch Pennfield and Harper Creek clash in a battle of 2-1 teams.

Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Week 3 Beavers Host Panthers

The Pennfield Panthers will be making the trip southeast to take on the Beavers on their fall sports parent night. Harper Creek is coming in 2-1 after wins over Lakeview and Coldwater in convincing fashion and a 10-point loss to an expected playoff team Cedar Springs. Meanwhile, Pennfield is coming on a 2-game win streak after beating both Sturgis and Buchanan in back-to-back weeks.

Pennfield has looked impressive with Quarterback Calvin Paesans leading the offense and stout Linebacker Gavin May leading the defense. On the flip side, Harper Creek has used a committee approach of RBs in their wing T offense led by Quarterback Maddox McCarty, their defensive front 7 has been relentless as well.

One of these teams will come out 3-1 and the other will be leaving 2-2, we don't know which team will be which, but we do know we set up for a blockbuster Friday night of football. The pregame show will start at 6:45pm and kick off will be at 7pm, this week's game will be called by Jacob Harrison and Mark Frankhouse.